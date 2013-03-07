Jessica Alba works the printed jeans trend

Jessica Alba gave us a lesson in styling printed denims as she stepped out in LA in Current/Elliot skinny jeans...

We're loving Jessica Alba's work today - the off-duty fashion queen worked a grey-scale outfit as she headed out and about in LA, but there was certainly nothing bland about her look.

She centred her look around this season's must-have - a pair of printed denims. Jess styled the rose-detail Current/Elliot skinnies with a breezy vest, soft-tailored waistcoat, gladiator sandals and mirrored sunnies in a co-ordinating colourway.

Yet another shining example of sidewalk chic from Ms Alba.

By Hayley Spencer