Jessica Alba works the printed jeans trend

We're loving Jessica Alba's work today - the off-duty fashion queen worked a grey-scale outfit as she headed out and about in LA, but there was certainly nothing bland about her look.
She centred her look around this season's must-have - a pair of printed denims. Jess styled the rose-detail Current/Elliot skinnies with a breezy vest, soft-tailored waistcoat, gladiator sandals and mirrored sunnies in a co-ordinating colourway.
Yet another shining example of sidewalk chic from Ms Alba.
By Hayley Spencer