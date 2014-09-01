Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Rock Autumn's Hottest Jean Trend

The coolest style stars on the block are rocking this season's coolest denim trend early, but are YOU ready to ditch your skinny jeans?

Jessica Alba, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Heidi Klum are just some of the A-List style stars who appear to have ditched their skinny jeans in favour of a much more retro jean.

Yep, you guessed it; bell-bottom flare jeans are officially back on the fashion map and are set to be the biggest denim craze for AW14. We get the fact that they come with the stigma of every home-made '70s costume there ever was but, as these fashion-savvy girls prove, when wore right, they can look seriously cool.

But that's not even the best part...

You might not think it but the wide-legged flare is super-flattering as well as easy to wear.

Typically long in length, they'll instantly elongate your pins when worn with on-point platform heels or chunky ankle boots. The oversized hem of the trouser leg also helps to balance curvy or pear-shaped frames, making them super-flattering in practically all body builds - something that can't exactly be said for the skinny jean, can it...

Don't be afraid to really up the retro feel of the flares either; the '70s has served as major inspiration for a host of designers this season, making it a full-blown trend. Work yours with a faux fur gilet and a rich-hued fedora for extra style kudos.

We don't know about you but considering we spend 99.9% of our time in our trusty jeans, we're keen to welcome a new denim trend with open arms. We'll be snapping up these amazing J Brand kick-flares pronto. If they're a little out of your denim price-range, you might want to take a look inside your mum's wardrobe; you never know what sartorial surprises you'll find in there...

By Maxine Eggenberger