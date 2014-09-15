Jean Paul Gaultier's SS15 Paris Fashion Show Will Be His Last

Of the ready-to-wear kind at least. The designer will from now on focus on haute couture and his fragrances

Jean Paul Gaultier has announced that his ready-to-wear show at Paris Fashion Week this September 27 will be his last, as he aims to focus on his haute couture collections and range of fragrances.

Despite creating men's and women's ready-to-wear collection for almost 40 years, and receiving a record turnout for his recent retrospective, Gaultier has struggled to make money from his mainstream collections.

As such, the designer, who launched his label in 1976, has decided to focus his attention on developing his haute couture collections and exploring other creative avenues.

'After more than 38 years spent producing men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections, it seems to us that the time has come to stop some of our activities and to concentrate principally on the development of the haute couture, of perfumes and to certain collaborations that I have not yet had time to explore,' Gaultier told WWD.

'This is a new beginning, I will be able to express again my creativity fully and without constraints.'

We can't wait to see what Gaultier has in store for us...

By Olivia Marks