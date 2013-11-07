J.Crew Celebrates First London Store With Star-Studded Bash

Jenna Lyons hosted a star-studded bash in London last night, as J.Crew opened the doors to its new Regent Street store for the first time.

Ahead of the grand opening on Friday, the fashion house's inspiring creative director welcomed the capital's fashion pack to preview the new European flagship.

Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton, looked dapper for the occassion, while his gorgeous girlfriend Donna Air proceeded with a heavy dose of silky jumpsuit envy.

Meanwhile Jenna was decked out in her usual quirky-chic clash of prints, complete with signature specs and a slick of red lipstick.

Models Oliver Cheshire and Daisy Lowe also turned out for the exciting launch party, while we're sure Michelle Obama was commending her favourite high street brand from across the pond.

J.Crew's London arrival may feel like a long time coming, but we couldn't be more excited for the opening.

The hottest ticket at New York Fashion Week and the go-to high street store to the stars, there's no questioning it's impending success in the capital. And if the astonding success of the online store is anything to go by, opened in 2011 and now the brand's biggest international market, you don't want to miss this.

Welcome to London, J.Crew.

By Jessica Bridgeman

