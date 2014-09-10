Jane Birkin Is Ebaying Her Birkin

Want to own the coolest bag in the world? Well now's your chance. Jane Birkin – inspiration for the Hermes Birkin and all round 60s style icon – has put one of her namesake bags up for auction, in order to raise money for the charity, Anno's Africa.

Used and signed by the singer, this Birkin is certainly one of a kind. But it ain't cheap. The starting bid on eBay, where it is being auctioned, stands at a cool £10,000 – and is expected to fetch upwards of £30,000. So while it may be second hand, it's certainly not a thrifty buy.

Then again, when Ms Birkin auctioned her original bag in 2011, to help raise funds for earthquake relief efforts in Japan, it was bought for a whopping £100,100. So potentially this one is almost a bargain. Kind of? Plus, it's all for a good cause.

So, if you have a spare few thousand quid knocking around, now's the time to get bidding…

By Olivia Marks