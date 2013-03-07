Jaeger unveils new royal palace uniforms

Inspired by the lavish interiors of the State Apartments as well as historic royal dress (including pieces worn by the ever-dapper Edward VIII, The Duke of Windsor), Jaeger’s creative director Stuart Stockdale has created a smart, tailored new look in a palette of red and charcoal for the Palace’s front-of-house team. The uniforms were then manufactured by Jermyn Street Design.

SHOP NEW IN STORE

The makeover is part of royal residence’s £12 million major transformation, which will include a major exhibition dedicated to Queen Victoria, art installations and interactive theatre in the historic State Apartments.

KATE MIDDLETON STYLE

We couldn’t think of a more stylish way to kick off the Diamond Jubilee celebrations!