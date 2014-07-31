Jaeger Bags Supermodel Mum And Daughter Duos For Latest AW Campaign

British fashion brand Jaeger celebrates its 130th year with their AW14 campaign featuring iconic models and their mums

Choosing to celebrate their 130th birthday by keeping it in the family, British fashion brand Jaeger has signed up three iconic British models and their mums for their latest AW14 campaign.

Photographed by Josh Olins, ‘Mother and Daughter’ stars legendary models Jacquetta Wheeler, Jasmine Guiness and Jodie Kidd showcasing Jaeger's autumn collection alongside their mums.

With Jodie’s mum Wendy Kidd a former model herself and Jacquetta’s mum Tessa a renowned photographer, neither seemed afraid to step in front of the camera. Beautiful women both young and old(er) in beautiful clothes, what more could we want? Girl power!

By George Driver/@iamgdriver