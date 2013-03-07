+J summer collection lands at Uniqlo

Get ready to make some more room in your wardrobe for Jil Sander’s latest lust-worthy collection for Uniqlo. The +J high summer range is packed with on-trend brights, including this stand-out orange frock, which are just perfect for colour-blocking, as well as Sander’s signature more neutral pieces.

Already in its 5th season, the uber-chic line is consistently a hit with shoppers and was recently awarded the prestigious 2011 Brit Insurance Fashion accolade.

The collection will be available from 1am online at www.uniqlo.com and from 10am at Uniqlo on 311 Oxford Street and in Westfield shopping centre.

Race you to the tills!

By Maria Milano