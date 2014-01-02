J. Crew's Jenna Lyons Gets A Role In Girls

J. Crew's creative director, Jenna Lyons, has turned her creative talents to acting with a cameo in the new series of Girls.

Ms Lyons has spoken of her admiration for the show before, and it seems that Lena Dunham - the creator and star of Girls - feels the same way about Lyons.

This will be the third series of the hit show, which also stars InStyle's fabulous February cover girl Allison Williams, and looks set to be another runaway success.

Although it's not entirely clear from the trailer what part Lyons will play, she seems to be a boss to Lena's character, Hannah. And looks like someone not to mess with.

The new series begins on January 20, with a double episode on Sky Atlantic.

At last, something to look forward to in January.

By Olivia Marks