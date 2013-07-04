J Brand and Selfridges launch new fashion staple: the Little Black Jean…

J Brand and Selfridges team up to create the ultimate luxury version of the classic Little Black Jean…

We've found a new wardrobe staple, and it's all thanks to a brand new collaboration between cult denim label J Brand and luxury department store Selfridges.

SHOP NEW IN STORE

The fabulous fashion duo have created the Little Black Jean, an exclusive design that gives the classic skinny jean a luxurious twist. Created in three different cuts, the jeans are the ultimate in luxe denim and are all available in a chic black hue with 24-karat gold-plated hardware detailing.

SHOP SUMMER JACKETS

The new sleek denim arrival celebrates the opening of the supersized Selfridges Denim Studio, which offers an impressive 11,000 pairs of jeans to denim fans.

Gorgeous model Sam Rollinson features in the tough-chic campaign images, styling the LBJs with sharp tailored jackets, killer heels and a don't-mess-with-me hairdo.

J Brand's LBJs are available now from the Selfridges denim studio and online at selfridges.com.

GET INSTYLE ON YOUR IPAD