It's Official: John Galliano Is Heading To Maison Martin Margiela

After much speculation, it has been confirmed that John Galliano WILL be joining Maison Martin Margiela as the French fashion house's creative director.

Since Galliano lost his role as creative director of Dior in 2010, following the publication of a video which showed the designer participating in an anti-semitic rant, he has been largely absent from the limelight – save for a brief period when he worked with Oscar de la Renta, and a handful of magazine and TV interviews in which the designer expressed deep regret at his actions. That is, until now.

In a statement released today, Maison Martin Margiela's Renzo Rossi said: 'Margiela is ready for a new charismatic creative soul. John Galliano is one of the greatest, undisputed talents of all time — a unique, exceptional couturier for a maison that always challenged and innovated the world of fashion. I look forward to his return to create that fashion dream that only he can create, and wish him to here find his new home.'

Galliano is certainly an interesting choice for a label whose former designer famously never gave interviews and stayed determinedly under the radar. Galliano on the other hand is a flamboyant figure known for his eccentric, theatrical designs. And perhaps unlikely to remain in the shadows.

There is as yet no word from Galliano, but we can only imagine he's pretty chuffed with his new job.

While we don't know what plans Galliano has for the legendary label, we're in no doubt as to where every fashion editor will be come Paris Fashion Week next February...

By Olivia Marks