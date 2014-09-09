Is This The Most Extraordinary Fashion Show Ever?

Ralph Lauren just raised the bar when it comes to putting on a fashion week show.

Not content with sending models down a conventional catwalk, Ralph Lauren launched it's Polo for Women line by carting the fash pack in golf carts over to Central Park, where they could view the new SS15 collection via a water screen projection.

Billing the show as a 'holographic 4D fashion event', the brand projected images of the models onto a a fan of water over the lake, making it appear as though they were literally walking on water.

While it might have made it harder to see the clothes up close, there's no denying that this was one show that will be remembered. And it's definitely had people talking. Daisy Lowe and Karlie Kloss were just some of the big names to share their awe at the show on social media, while Kendall Jenner braved the chilly evening to share a video of the show with her fans.

Speaking to Dazed Digital before the event, Ralph Lauren said: 'It's a different experience. You know you won't be able to touch the clothes or see the details but you'll get an energy from it and a spirit. I think people are curious to see something new and different.'

And we think he's right.

By Olivia Marks