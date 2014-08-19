Is This The Chicest New Denim Collection Around?

Charlotte Gainsbourg has hooked up with LA denim brand Current/Elliot to create a new capsule collection. No prizes for guessing it's seriously cool.

It's times like this, when the weather is feeling scandalously chilly for August (sort it out, Mother Nature) that we need a fresh new haul of fashion to make us feel OK about this whole early-Autumn thing.

Right on cue, enter Charlotte Gainsbourg (achingly cool Anglo-French, actress-singer daughter of Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin) who has just hooked up with LA denim brand Current/Elliot to create a small but perfectly formed new capsule collection.

You can see Gainsbourg's chic influence in every stitch, from the raw indigo drainpipe jeans - a colour which will literally go with every top you own - to the crisp boyfriend shirts. Our runaway favourite, though, is the reversible shearling jacket with bright red denim sleeves. Perfect for slinging on over your drainpipes when the mercury dips.

Roll on Autumn.

By Lucy Pavia / @lucypavia

Charlotte Gainsbourg for Current/Elliot is available at Net-A-Porter