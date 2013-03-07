Introducing Mulberry’s new Travel Bag!

Mulberry’s new Travel Bag is our arm candy must-have for Spring Summer 2012…

We’re always happy to hear of any new addition to the Mulberry family, particularly when it’s as stunning as their new SS12 bag – the Travel Bag!

Inspired by vintage steamer trunks, each features metal tipped corners or trim and a metal logo plaque, and has a cross body strap and plaited top handle just like it’s big sister the Alexa – we love!

With the range including oversize bags, travel day bags and even teeny tiny camera bags, all in gorgeous colours like midnight blue, animal print and classic oak, we just can’t resist one of each!

The Travel Bag collection will be available from February 15.