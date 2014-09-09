Introducing Miley Cyrus, The Artist

News has reached us that Miley Cyrus wants to show us all something extra special this New York Fashion Week: her own artwork.

That's right, the singer has been busy creating modern art using 'junk and shit' (her words, not ours), and will be using Jeremy Scott's catwalk show as the platform (quite literally) via which she will showcase some of her never seen before artistic endeavours.

Jeremy Scott is one of fashion's less retiring types, what with his penchant for loud slogans, bright colours and bold gimmicks, so we doubt he'll be fazed by anything the tongue-wagging, latex-loving Ms Cyrus will present. In fact, we're sure he's going to love it.

Whether or not the fash pack is ready for Miley Cyrus's art is quite another thing though.

But if the expletive-laden interview the star gave to V magazine recently is anything to go by, Miley as at least been putting her heart and soul into her creations. So whatever the outcome, it's got to be an A* for effort, right?

"I’ve always been so f****** lucky. Everything has always just been easy for me', Miley said in the interview.

'And at the beginning of this year, I hated 2014 because everything that could go wrong kept going wrong. Being in the hospital, my dog dying... Everything just kept shitting on me and shitting on me. So then I started taking all of those shit things and making them good, and being like, I’m using it. My brother and my friends all said that’s what they felt I was doing. So, that’s how I started making art. I had a bunch of f****** junk and shit, and so instead of letting it be junk and shit, I turned it into something that made me happy.'

Art made from junk? Miley certainly won't be there first, but we'll wait to see it before we pass judgment.

And with Jeremy Scott's show only a day away, we haven't got long to wait...