InStyle's new accessories crush: Tila March!

Always on the hunt to bring you new and exciting designers, our current obsession has to be cool French duo Tamara Taichman and Nicolas Berdugo, the designers behind the soon-to-be-iconic accessories brand Tila March.

Fusing luxury with practicality, the "easy-chic" style of the bags have made them ultra desirable with the fashion A-list - they count Sienna Miller, Kirsten Dunst, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cameron Diaz among their biggest fans.

From super elegant totes to neat clutches, the Tila March world doesn't just end there. With design at the forefront of the brand, they launched their shoe collection back in 2009, and have created a stunning capsule collection working with the designs of the late, interior designer, the iconic David Hicks.

InStyle caught up with Tamara to find out a little more about all things Tila March...

What inspired you to start the brand?

I was about to embark on the Spring Summer shows in the autumn of 2006 and I wanted to have a bag which would be suitable to carry around for the duration of those crazy weeks, but that was also extremely stylish because as a fashion editor these days your style is watched closely by the world.

I started to think about creating a bag which light and versatile - you have to carry so much about with you, from press releases to look books and invitations. The solution was a bag made mostly in canvas but trimmed with leather to add a sophisticated edge.

It had to feature minimal hardware as this only increases the weight of a bag. I named it the Zelig, which seemed appropriate to what I was trying to achieve and gave it a personality of its own.

I asked my husband, Nicolas, who was working at Louis Vuitton at the time to manufacture a one-off sample in a workshop in Paris. I took it to the shows and was instantly approached by Colette, Bergdorf Goodman, Matches.

Thinking back, I didn’t even name a name for the brand at this stage!

Who is the Tila March woman?

I hope she is a woman of style; she knows enough about fashion to happily wear a bag that doesn’t feature a familiar logo or heavy branding. She likes quality and timelessness while still being fashion conscious. And she doesn’t shy away from colour.

What are the hottest bag trends for this season?

I always like contrast and this season it is really about clashing colours and materials, for example pony, canvas, patent and metallic.

The 70s is decade which always inspires me, but there is definitely an 80s spirit to the SS13 collection. I surprised myself to a certain extent as it’s not a period I focus on creatively, but I found a way to make it modern, to make it work... and I love the results.

What is the design process behind the collection?

It is difficult to say when the process starts because I think it matures in my mind long before I’m in the studio with my design team. I suppose the process begins with fashion shows, arts exhibitions, trips, vintage stores, etc that I visit. All the inspiration I glean then starts to boil down and is channelled into a new design. Once I get designing it comes very quickly. I can have a collection finished in three weeks.

Do you have a favourite bag?

LEE is a new line that I love: it features geometric shapes and volumes with a simple, clean metal clasp. I have really played around with colour as well for this line - I can barely stop myself: purple/black, mint/black, cobalt blue/black, brown.

By Tara Gardner