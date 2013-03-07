InStyle.co.uk Hot List

The web team's pick of who, what, wear and how this month

1. Rebecca Hall

A string of critically-acclaimed performances, model good looks and killer style make this Brit thespian one to watch.

2. Mawi's Tutti Frutti Choker

Perk up a drab winter outfit with a statement necklace. It’s your first taste of spring.

3. Palazzo pants

Whether you like them big’n’bright a la Marc Jacobs or flared as seen at Jil Sander, these trews are hot news.

4. Red Hair

Russet locks were all over the s/s 2011 catwalk. Find the right shade for your skintone.

5. Winter-proof skin

From protective balms to nourishing oils, we round up the top skin treats to help you battle the elements.

Want more fashion and beauty tips and celeb updates? Pick up the February issue off InStyle, on newsstands now, priced £3.60