InStyle tried customising our Converse with Schuh!

Super shoe brand Schuh invited us to try out their new Converse customising station…

After Schuh invited us to try out their Converse customising station, we were down there faster than you can say Chuck Taylor, ready to check out the options for our Cons.

Created by Converse as part of REPRESENT, their summer music series at London's 100 club, you can express yourself by stamping your personality on your Chucks at Schuh’s Oxford Street store before 15 August.

To style up your Converse, just treat yourself to a new pair of shoes, and choose from a huge (and we mean huge) range of prints, studs, coloured laces or text to add the personal touch to your hi-tops.

And if you’re wondering, in the end we went for classic white low-tops with a quirky dinosaur print in black. Get your Converse stamped today!

Customise your Converse at Schuh Oxford Street until 15 August. Prices from £5 - £25.