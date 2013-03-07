INSTYLE TIP-OFF: Your one-stop jeans shop

Check out the Raw Denim Bar for the coolest mix of jeans you won’t be able to find anywhere else…

As self-confessed jeans junkies we’re always on the lookout for the coolest up-and-coming labels but now we’ve found a denim mecca that does all the hard work for us! Online boutique The Raw Denim Bar brings the 10 most exclusive must-have denim brands and their key styles to the UK in limited quantities so not only are you going to find the perfect cut and wash for your body shape but you’re practically guaranteed to discover the hot new jeans label your friends will be totally jealous of. We know you love to start a trend!

This season buyers have scoured San Francisco, New York, LA and London to bring you fabulous trews from DL1961 (loved by Gossip Girls Blake Lively and Kelly Rutherford, Whitney Port and Selena Gomez), WorkCustom Jeans (Angelina Jolie, Gwen Stefani, Jessica Alba, and Vanessa Hudgens are all fans) and Resin Denim, from one of the founders of Paper Denim & Cloth.

We think of it as the Space NK for jeans. You’ll think it’s just genius.

By Maria Milano