InStyle talks to PPQ’s Amy Molyneaux

We caught up with one half of PPQ, Amy Molyneaux, to talk Autumn Winter 2012 inspirations, fashion week madness and more…

LONDON FASHION WEEK

What were your inspirations for the AW12 collection?

Autumn Winter was based on the romance of winter - dark heavy layered fabrics like melton wools and royal velvets contrasted with the ombre chiffons and delicate dresses.

Are there any key pieces you're particularly excited about?

Outerwear in general - big silhouette coats with lots of layers and details around the collar and the waist.

You have a big celebrity following, who in particular do you like seeing in your designs?

We covert all of the girls that understand and wear PPQ. Over the years it’s been worn by the likes of Amy Winehouse, Adele, Peaches Geldof and Rihanna.

You’ve collaborated with both Lee Jeans and Office in the past, do you have any other collaborations in the pipeline?

We have also collaborated with the likes of Adidas and with jewellery designers for our show pieces. But right now we are looking at our cosmetics collaboration with Fashionista and our collaboration with iconic bike company RULE, which featured in our AW12 show. They make hand-made customised bikes with 100 limited editions hitting the shops this coming month. You can choose from Dorothy glitter red or Gloss jet black.

And what’s next for the brand as a whole?

We are off to Africa for research purposes and to visit fashion week over there. Then to Shanghai to do some business. We might swing by Sweden too!

What do you like most about London Fashion Week?

It is the best place for new emerging talent, people want to be part of something, a scene or a movement and get into new ideas. It makes for an amazing energy and develops communities.

How do you like to celebrate after the show?

I tend to have a collection for other people to finish around that time. So after we have spent the night making sure everyone is looked after at the after show party, we have to get up and carry on! Then generally there is another fashion week to get to and another show to do. But I can’t say I wont squeeze a few massages into the week…

By Sarah Smith