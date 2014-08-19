InStyle Search For The Next Street Style Photographer

InStyle are on the search for the next street style photographer, and it could be you! We're looking for someone with a unique, but classic style who has a keen eye for exciting fashion and beautiful attention to detail. If you think this sounds like you, enter our competition and you could be InStyle’s very own street style snapper for London Fashion week this September!

All you have to do to enter is submit a gallery of up to 7 of your own original street style images (@ 72 dpi) that you think best showcase your talents. Plus, include a small bio of yourself and your contact details and submit to streetstylecomp@instyleuk.com.

Once the competition is closed on 1st September 2014, the submitted entries will be assessed by our judging panel consisting of Jason Lloyd Evans – Fashion Photographer, Charlotte Moore - InStyle Editor, Hannah Vere – InStyle Creative Director and Charlie Hall – InStyle Senior Picture Editor. The winner will then be notified ASAP ready for LFW 12th-16th September where they will photograph London fashion week street style for instyle.co.uk. Not only this, but we are also throwing in an amazing white Olympus PEN E-PL5 camera, worth £349.99. Good luck!

Photo credit: Jason Lloyd Evans

Terms and conditions: The prize consists of a white Olympus PEN E-PL5 camera worth £349.99 and to be the street style photographer for instyle.co.uk over London Fashion Week SS15 on the 12th-16th September 2014. Winner must be either London based or able to travel to London for these dates. Travel and accommodation is not included, and must be arranged by the winner. Competition closes on 1st september 2014, late entries will not be considered.