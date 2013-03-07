InStyle Rules Video: Spring Summer Fashion Trend - Pastels

InStyle’s Fashion Editor Natalie Hartley takes you through Spring Summer’s key fashion trends, kicking off with pastels!

Pretty pastel shades were all over the catwalk this Spring, spotted everywhere from Mark Fast to Christopher Kane, and even in Dalmatian form at the House of Holland show!

But if finding ways to wear pastel puppy prints is a bit tricky, InStyle’s Senior Fashion Editor Natalie Hartley is here to help, with her top tips on how to wear Spring Summer’s key trends, starting with pastels.

From matching your pastels with watercolour florals, to how to toughen up a sugary pastel palette, Natalie has got all the tips on how to rock pastels with panache.

Watch the video now!

Floral trousers by Tatanaka