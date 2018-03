InStyle’s Fashion Editor Natalie Hartley shows you how to wear one of Spring Summer’s key fashion trends – high shine!

From futuristic metallics at Alexander Wang to pretty floral embellishments at Mulberry, sparkle and shine in all forms is a must-have for Spring.

But if you think these pretty sparkles are for evening wear only, then think again, as InStyle’s Senior Fashion Editor Natalie Hartley has shared her top tips for making metallics a part of your day time look.

Watch the video now!

Jeans by Christopher Kane

High tops by Guiseppe Zanotti

Jumper by Topshop