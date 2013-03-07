INSTYLE PROMOTION: Baroque by TK Maxx

InStyle's Jaye Thompson styles up this seasons elegant trend of Baroque. Watch his fantastic video here!

As the weather gets colder, finding an outfit that's stylish and warm can be a tricky balancing act. This season's baroque trend – think rich gold brocade, elaborate jacquard and velvet – is a luxe winter look that rocks warmth with style.

Thanks to its team of buyers who buy this season’s fashion directly from designers and brands all over the world, TK Maxx is the perfect place to source affordable pieces for a baroque look. And if you’re in need of some inspiration, InStyle's executive fashion director Jaye has styled this opulent look with pieces from TK Maxx. Watch the video for inspiration on creating this look.

