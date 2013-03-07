InStyle parties with Kate Moss!

We were whisked to Paris to preview Mango's AW11 collection with Miss Moss and Isabeli Fontana. Get your sneak peek here!

Never ones to turn down a fabulous invitation, we jumped at the chance to check out Mango’s AW11 collection in fabulous Paris earlier this week.

Amid rumours that Kate Moss was teaming up with the legendary fashion snapper Terry Richardson to produce a fashion film (nobody knew who for), we boarded the Eurostar wondering what was in store for us on the other side of the Channel. But now we can finally reveal that La Moss is the star of a new short film for Mango. The supermodel is seen speed-dressing at the back of a white van that is being driven frantically around the streets of Paris. Kate, who glamorously slips into Mango outfit after Mango outfit, still manages to look effortlessly gorgeous, despite the speed bumps.

The short film, due to be released worldwide later this year, was debuted at the AW11 catwalk show held at the state-of-the-art Centre Pompidou. As we took our seats, the show opened with the film and was followed with the dramatic entrance of Kate Moss sweeping up the escalators in a whirlwind of camera flashes and audience excitement.

And that was just the beginning! As Moss settled on the front row, the AW11 collection was finally unveiled, opening with super sparkles, crystals and sequins followed by fluttery feathers, high-shine gold fabrics and luxe lace. The collection is Christmas party-perfect.

Closing the show-stopping event was Mango's girl-of-the-moment and face of the new season, Isabeli Fontana, who left the glamorous audience with a cheeky wink.

In true InStyle fashion, we partied into the small hours, toasting our champagne flutes under the twinkling Parisian night sky. What a trip!

Mango's AW11 collection is available in stores and online in mid-July

By Annabelle Spranklen