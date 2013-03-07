InStyle parties with Alexa Chung, Rose Byrne, Maggie Gyllenhaal and co. to celebrate Mulberry's 40th birthday bash in NYC!

From Alexa Chung to Kasabian, InStyle partied with top celebs to celebrate Mulberry's 40th anniversary...

Celebrating their big 40th milestone, the Mulberry party during New York Fashion Week was the hottest ticket in town with music, dancing, Margaritas and of course a whole host of celebs in attendance!

Kicking off the first in a series of party gigs - band Kasabian took over the rooftop of NYC's Skylight West as part of Mulberry's Mix Tape Tour.

Celeb Mulberry fans Alexa Chung, actress Rose Byrne, Solange Knowles and Zara Martin were among the guests in attendance, taking to the 70s-style dance floor with some serious moves.

There was even a balloon artist, party bags (complete with birthday badges, stickers and tags) and lots of naughty foodie treats to bring guests bright back some serious childhood nostalgia.

Celebs were decked in the most stylish Mulberry gear - Alexa worked the Polly Push Lock Trench in Marshmallow White and the Mini Alexa in Oak while the stunning Rose Byrne went super pretty in a pleat front gold dress and the Mini Taylor bag in cream.

Definitely a birthday party to remember!

By Annabelle Spranklen