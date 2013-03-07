InStyle loves Smythson’s Mara Clutch

When it comes to accessories, not many brands can find the balance between classic style and contemporary practicality quite like Smythson of Bond Street, and the luxe fashion label’s limited edition Mara Clutch is the perfect example of such equilibrium.

WATCH: LONDON FASHION WEEK SS13 RECAP

New for Spring Summer 2013, the Mara Clutch houses four removable goldstamped dividers, the titles of which can either be selected from the British brand’s long list of suggestions or personalised with a unique idea.

SHOP: NEW SEASON ACCESSORIES

For London Fashion Week? Tickets, Lippy, iPhone, Notepad.

FOLLOW INSTYLE ON TWITTER