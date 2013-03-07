INSTYLE LOVES: Miu Miu's new limited edition Fashion Week bag collection

To celebrate Autumn Winter 2012 Fashion Week, Miu Miu have launched 46 limited edition bags… And we want them all!

As New York Fashion Week gets off to a super stylish start, Miu Miu have given us even more cause for fashion-based excitement, by announcing the release of 46 unique limited edition Fashion Week-themed bags!

The drool-worthy new collection has been made using 12 special techniques and from 17 different materials, including luxe leathers, glitzy lurex jacquard, brocade, and glitter, which combine to create these gorgeous couture bags. Each individual bag comes with it’s own mini book of all 46 beautiful totes, and a one-off ID card.

Selected bags dedicated to each fashion capital will be available exclusively at four Miu Miu stores in New York, Paris, Milan and London.

Visit the Miu Miu Bond Street branch to find out which of the mini bags will be dropping in London!