InStyle EXCLUSIVE: Watch the Jaeger AW11 video AND we chat to design director Stuart Stockdale...

InStyle has the exclusive video for Jaeger's stunning AW11 collection and chats to the brand's Design Director Stuart Stockdale about his inspiration for the new season and his must-have pieces...

Back in March you revealed to us that you were inspired by the Duke of Windsor and Kensington Palace for the autumn/winter collection. Did royalty inspire the campaign and film as well?

For the Autumn/Winter 2011 collection I was inspired originally by the rich landscapes of the British empire, marrying British jewelled colour with hues of more colonial climes and rich eastern spices.

The aim was sartorial British elegance, focusing on noble fibres and exquisite detailing to create a feminine, modern and totally desirable collection for the well-travelled Jaeger London woman. Where more fitting to do research than one of the world's most famous palaces: Kensington Palace. Their archive is incredible. Whether beautiful detailing from their Court Dress collection, the Duke of Windsor's safari suit designed which he personally designed for his many voyages or the exquisite dresses of Queen Victoria or Princess Charlotte, the inspiration is endless.

Our Autumn/Winter 2011 collection is modern, quintessentially British and oozes heritage so shooting our Jaeger London ad campaign at the palace was the perfect context. Our statement coats photographed in front of the palace's striking black and gold leaf gates produced extremely strong, iconic images. The topiary gardens and Orangery also provided beautifully picturesque backdrops. We are working on another very exciting project with the palace to be revealed soon...

Working for a heritage brand must keep you rooted in the archives. How do you reinvent old classics with a modern twist?

That's what I enjoy the most. Jaeger's rich heritage dates back to 1884 and our archive is amazing and constantly inspires myself and the team with its materials full of great charm and originality. It is this that centres the vision for Jaeger, always married with a fresh, modern, seasonal infusion.

The amazing thing about having a heritage as far reaching as Jaeger's is that you find different elements interesting as the fashion trends change. I pick out designs from the archive whilst thinking about what is supremely modern, creative and right for today. Then you meet somewhere in the middle; 'contemporary meets heritage' - perfect for a modern, heritage brand such as Jaeger.

What's the must-have piece in the new season collection?

The great winter coat, ever-close to Jaeger heart, plays a leading role in the collection and explores dramatic maxi lengths as well as cropped proportions in rich and varied textures. Clean wool Meltons, heavy Ottomans, dogstooth and prince of Wales Checks celebrate the labels heritage as well as give a nod to the finds in the palace archive. I wanted the bags and belts to have a voyager feel by adding steamer trunk padlocks as featured on the Hastings bag, our Autumn/Winter 2011 campaign bag.

The 70s trend is going strong - any styling tips on how to give the look a spin for the new generation?

Never do a head-to-toe retro look, mix a key 70s vintage piece with contemporary, complementary designs.

Your designs are directional but wearable - do you create with any specific woman or muse in mind?

It is very important that our designs are directional and creative but also wearable for our customers. Our customer base is very diverse and therefore I design with no particular age in mind but more for

individuals who are stylish with a love of fashion, with an emphasis on wear-ability. Our customer is modern, discerning woman with a keen eye for quality and attention to detail. We are constantly developing our collections to ensure continued desirability and global appeal.

Celebs like Olivia Palermo, Kate Moss and Tamsin Egerton have all worn Jaeger. Who would you love to dress next?

There are a handful of up-and-coming starlets such as Felicity Jones, Laura Marling, Kaya Scodelario, who I would love to see styled in Jaeger London. I would also love to dress Julianne Moore.

What are three wardrobe staples every woman should own?

Our fabulous red campaign coat, the perfect black dress - take your pick from Boutique by Jaeger - and any of Jaeger's luxurious cable knits.

It used to be unacceptable to wear tights with sandals or team navy and black - what's the biggest fashion myth you've ever encountered - and busted?

Leg warmers!

Jaeger is exceptionally strong in the tailoring department. What pieces would you suggest to update a working wardrobe this season?

Jaeger London's guardsman red collarless can be worn with matching skirt, trousers or jeans. It's a must for the new season. Our tweed boyfriend jacket looks amazing with matching tweed shorts. The camel Bailey bib tunic dress is iconic whether worn with blouse or skinny knit. All our collections offer strong tailoring to take you from the office to after-work drinks.

Can you give us a hint of what's in store for us for spring/summer 2012?

The glamour of 1960s/1970s travel, 1970s Jaeger advertising campaigns and colour, detail and texture.