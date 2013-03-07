InStyle EXCLUSIVE: See the latest pre-fall collection from Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset Webb's label Project D

by: Sarah Smith
7 Mar 2013

We’ve got EXCLUSIVE pics of Project D’s pre-fall collection from designer duo Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset Webb…

Design duo and great pals Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset Webb have amazed with their range of gorgeous gowns and fabulous frocks from their hugely successful label Project D, so we were thrilled when exclusive pics of their pre-fall collection landed in the InStyle inbox!

SEE THE PROJECT D PRE-FALL COLLECTION

With six beautiful dresses, named after ultra chic cities, in stunning colours and flattering but fun styles, see the pieces we'll all be coveting in the run up to autumn.

NEW IN STORE

Available to buy in May, you’d better get in the queue!

