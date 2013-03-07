INSTYLE EXCLUSIVE! Activate your Henry Holland subscriber cover!

You may have heard of a little thing we’re doing called Film InStyle – a project so fabulous and so top secret, we can for now only reveal that it involves seven MAJOR fashion designers creating style films exclusively for us.



READ MORE HERE



One of these talented designers is Henry Holland, a man so energetic and so creative that he brought his own cover to life!



If you’re one of the lucky InStyle subscribers to have received the issue with his specially-designed cover (there are seven in total; Henry’s is the animal print one), you can activate it to receive a super-stylish surprise from the designer!



Simply download Aurasma Lite free from the App Store ore Android Market and point your device (ie iPhone, iPad or Android) at the cover.



Welcome to augmented reality.



By Maria Milano