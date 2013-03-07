InStyle chats to Jaime Winstone!

InStyle met up with Jaime Winstone to chat all things fashion - her role in the James Small film - and her top styling tips...

InStyle caught up with cool actress Jaime Winstone about her new role in the James Small SS12 movie (watch it below) and to talk about all things fashion...

WATCH THE MOVIE HERE

Tell us the story of your character in the James Small film…

The film tells the story of a strong, beautiful and stylish woman who spends her summer days driving from carwash to carwash to look at men wash her car.

She alludes power, style and is in control of her surroundings. After confirming her authority, she signals the start of the carwash by removing a boom box out of the boot of her car and hitting the play button. As soon as the music stops, it signals the end of the carwash and she gets into the car drives off to find the next wash.

What are your favourite pieces from the new James Small collection and what will you be wearing for SS12?

I love the new collection! It’s like wanting to wear all your boyfriend’s wardrobe. I love the navy trousers and floral shirts and I really want the matching silk floral shorts and shirt...

I also adore the chiffon floral shirts from the film I just shot for Vauxhall Motors. Bobby Gillespie wore them on tour recently.

We saw you at House of Holland during London Fashion Week - what were your top shows this season?

Henry’s show as he is always on his own tip... I love how he takes inspiration from the 80s and 90s but still keeps it very modern.

And of course James’ show! It’s all totally wearable and want to buy my boyfriend the whole collection.

What trends will you be wearing this autumn/winter?

I’m waiting to see what the amazing William Vintage Couture has in store this winter... It’s all about keeping fabulously warm.

Do you have any style tips for the colder weather?

Knee-high boots to keep your legs warm. I’m going to be digging out my vintage Vivienne Westwoods. And mix and match scarves and hats. Ditch the sunglasses and get out the hats.

What's the one make-up item you couldn't leave home without?

Fierce red or a nice dark lipstick!