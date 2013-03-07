Hunter App makes festivals easy!

As frequent festival goers (the InStyle team have rocked it at Glasto, Port Eliot and Secret Garden Party so far this year) we think we're pretty much experts when it comes to festival essentials. So when we heard about the new Hunter App we couldn't be more excited!

Wandering endlessly around busy campsites trying to find your tent or on the lookout for that fab mojito bar you found on the first night but can't seem to relocate no longer have to be problems since the launch of the new Hunter lifestyle App.

Stylish Hunter fans can use their iPhone to tag their favourite places, from top festival stalls right down to best bar hotspots in the city and even better, you can share all the info with other App users, so everyone gets a chance to experience them. If you're useless with directions, the clever App will locate you back to them so there's no chance of getting lost.

How did we ever live without it?

Visit hunter-boot.com for more information.

By Annabelle Spranklen