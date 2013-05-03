Hugo Boss to host Shanghai fashion spectacular

Plans are well underway for what promises to be the fashion event to see and be seen: Hugo Boss’ presentation of the Autumn Winter 2013 fashion collections in Shanghai’s The Powerstation of Art, on 30 May.

With a guestlist of some 1,000 VIPs, fashionistas, buyers and journalists, the event will see fashion’s finest gathered in incredible surroundings that previously housed the Nanshi Electric Light Factory, built in 1897.



Much of the luxury fashion industry has expanded East in recognition of the strength of the Asian market, with the likes of Chanel, Prada and Louis Vuitton all opening stores, as well as Fendi even hosting a fashion show on The Great Wall of China.

As Hugo Boss senior vice president of global communication Gerd von Podewils sees it: “Following our highly successful show in Peking in 2012, we are now focusing on Shanghai – and by doing so emphasising the significance of the Asian market for Hugo Boss.”



We can’t wait to see it via livestream on fashionshow.hugoboss.com.