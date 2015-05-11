How To Wear Colour This Season By Our Fashion Editor Amy Bannerman

There are bright colours everywhere this summer, don't be scared to add a colour pop to your wardrobe. Here are our top picks and a video showing how to style them...

Bright shades can be a bit overwhelming, especially after we’ve been used to a winter palette of navy, grey and black. But with summer just around the corner, now is the time to give your wardrobe a shot of refreshing colour. In our May issue, Olga Kurylenko showed us how wearing brights with white looks incredibly chic, and feels very new. Here is an edit of my favourite colourful pieces around right now, and tips on how to style them.

Yellow flares, £350, Acne at My Theresa

These trousers are quite ‘out there’. I love the idea of wearing them with flat tan sandals and a brown fine cashmere sweater. A retro brown and yellow colour combo is very Chloé s/s 2015 and goes especially well with blonde hair. Or pair them with a simple white tee and denim jacket for a lazy summertime vibe.

Bao Bao bag, £295, Issey Miyake at Matches

A fashion editors’ favourite, this can always be seen slung over an important arm or two at the shows. It feels eternally futuristic and I love the way the neon pink is broken up with black in such a graphic way. It would look amazing with just about anything, from an all-black outfit or a white evening dress to pale blue jeans. A timeless classic that’s worth the investment.

Laser-cut skater dress, £55, Topshop

This dress ticks the sporty trend box and would work well with a khaki vintage army jacket plus Teva hiking sandals for a summery city look. Not too short or revealing, it’s also a great wedding guest dress.

Alethea sandals, £125, Ancient Greek Sandals

If you are wary of wearing colour, shoes are a good way to try the trend. Ancient Greek Sandals are my favourite sandal brand. Utterly chic, they wear really well, so they’re not a one-summer wonder. These would look amazing with an indigo denim dress, pale blue vintage Levi’s, or a black day dress.