How To Get Your Hands On Topshop's SS15 Collection Straight After The LFW Show...

Topshop has single-handedly just made LFW way more accessible and somewhat democratic with its new ground-breaking plans for its SS15 Unique show, which takes place this Sunday during London Fashion Week.

In a bid to engage their core customers and really involve them in the inner workings of the usually elite LFW goings-on, Topshop's big wigs have made the bold decision to not only share their collection on social media as soon as it hits the runway but, in a fashion week first, they're also giving their die hard fashion-fans the chance to own a piece of the runway straight after the show ends. How exciting it that?

Six pieces from the collection will be on sale in the Oxford Circus store in London immediately following the show, and while online shoppers from far and wide can rest easy knowing their SS15 orders sold directly from Topshop.com will be delivered in a mere matter of days.

Although we're loving this news, we're already a little worried for our bank-balances...

To see just what could be on offer, you'll want to keep in check with Topshop's Facebook on the day. Once all of the models have strutted their stuff down the catwalk, snaps of the gorgeous outfits will instantly be shared on Facebook. It'll be so swiftly uploaded, that even the most able-thumbed of Instagrammer's won't be able to compete with the speed.

Speaking of the brand's on-point advances, the mega-mogul behind the high-street favourite, Sir Phillip Green, said: 'Topshop is proud to remain a principle supporter of London Fashion Week and New Generation. Meanwhile, the Unique show continues to innovate both in terms of the collection we produce and how we share this with our customers globally. This season, the strength of our social community allows us to be the first brand to debut looks from a catwalk collection on a social network granting unprecedented access online. I believe that enabling Topshop's fans to view key looks from the collection before our industry insiders is a real revolution - and one that we are proud to pioneer.'

So, there you have it; Topshop are officially giving Fashion Week to the people. No longer will it be just the A-list celebs who'll be able to rock next season, now. Nice work, Toppers...

By Maxine Eggenberger