How To Get Your Hands On A Personalised Burberry Cape

Rejoice! You too can have your very own monogrammed cape just like Olivia Palermo and Cara Delevingne thanks to Burberry's new personalisation service...

Olivia Palermo, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Cara Delevingne all have one of their very own but now, luckily for us, Burberry is giving everyone the chance to get in on the monogrammed poncho action; much to the disappointment of our bank balances...

Back in February, every fashion editor was stopped in their FROW-tweeting tracks when Burberry Prorsum's creative director Christopher Bailey sent a host of the world's most iconic models down the runway, each sporting their every own initialled wool and cashmere blanket cape.

Ever since, we've been pining over the thought of having one of our very own to decadently wrap ourselves in come autumn.

While the stand-out piece of the season has been on sale - by that we mean instantaneously sold out to then be swiftly re-stocked - for the past couple of weeks, it's only now that the brand has revealed that we too have the opportunity to get our initials immortalised in cape form. SQUEAL.

The British heritage brand will roll out the personalisation service on not just the cape the fash pack love, but on their entire range of heritage scarves. For an additional cost of £200, up to three letters can by added onto the accessories which we have to admit is cheaper than we thought.

Burberry

However, when the cost of Olivia's identical cape already pushes the £900 mark, you'll definitely want to consider it as an investment piece. Layer it over everything from skinny jeans and a chunky knit to placed over your trusty LBD as an offbeat cover-up to maximise your cost-per-wear.

The service will be available in store and at Burberry.com from September. We don't know about you, but we intend to be monogrammed to no end...

By Maxine Eggenberger