How To Get Hair Like A Kardashian

You can say what you like about those Kardashian sisters, but there's no denying that they've got REALLY great hair. Super-glossy, super-shiny and never a strand out of place, it's the stuff of serious hair envy. 'If only WE could get perfect waves like Kourtney!' we're often heard exclaiming in the InStyle offices, or, 'how, HOW can I get a slick ponytail like Kim?!'

Imagine our glee this morning, then, when WWD announced that Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are bringing out their own range of hair products with Farouk Systems Inc., meaning we will soon be able to recreate their lustrous locks in the comfort of our own homes. 'We have been developing Kardashian Beauty carefully with our fans’ needs in mind as well as our individual hair-care needs,' they said in a joint statement. 'Our personal desire for healthy, beautiful hair and hands-on product development has allowed us to design products we felt were missing in the market.'

According to Basim Shami, chief executive officer of Farouk Systems Inc. 'Our team worked hand-in-hand with the sisters to create a premium product line directly inspired by their iconic styles and individual hair needs.' Bring on the beautiful barnets…

By Hannah Rochell