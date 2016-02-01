VIDEO: How To Find Your Perfect Handbag (By A Fashion Editor Who Knows)

From evenings and weekends, to what to wear to work, InStyle's Shopping Editor (and self-confessed bag-a-holic) Robyn Kotze talks us through her ultimate handbag edit...

The Work bag

If you're anything like us, you'll swear by a cross-body bag - when you're running about all day, being hands free is a total must!

We’re slightly obsessed with the Fiorelli Joseph, £45, for it’s super-modern round shape that looks extra flattering on the body. Unlike some cross-body bags, the Joseph isn't too bulky, so it sits nicely over clothes, and breaks up a look really well when worn with long lines.

The Travel Bag

Whether you're travelling abroad or just around the city, it’s incredibly hard to find a bag that is big enough to hold everything, yet not too big that you want to cry once you've filled it. We’re also mad on compartments, too, as we hate endlessly digging around for our passport (or even just our oyster card!).

So the Fiorelli Hayden grab bag, £55, may just be the answer to all of our prayers. It’s the perfect size, and we love the top handle style, too. If you’re similar to Shopping Editor Robyn and don’t like to make too much of a statement with your clothing, then this red number is the perfect colour injection.

The Evening Bag

When it comes to a night out, we always go for a cross body. A chain strap is a great way to add a little sass for a nighttime vibe, and you won't lose anything on the dancefloor.

For evening, the Fiorelli Huxley, £45, is our arm candy of choice, and comes in plenty of different colours, so you can match it to your outfit, or add a statement shade for a colour pop.

The Weekend Bag

The 70s saddle bag had a major comeback last season - and it's continuing for SS16 - so you absolutely won't regret investing in this style staple.

The shape is perfect for the weekend as it's slightly more casual, so it'll look great whether you're wandering around the countryside or out in the city. We're wearing ours with a luxe oversized parker and flat Chelsea boots. Take a look at the Fiorelli Nikita, £49. We can't decide between black or brown!