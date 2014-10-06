How Much Would You Pay For A Chanel Shopping Basket?

Chanel is a brand that likes to push the boundaries, isn't it? With fashion-Kaiser Karl Lagerfeld at the helm, you can always guarantee that amongst the label's signature boucle and tweed you'll find some rather obscure pieces that no matter how bizarre they are, they'll still ensue a cult following.

And it looks like Chanel's latest piece of arm-candy is no different.

As the elite guests took to their FROW seats to watch Chanel's SS15 catwalk show in Paris last week, we couldn't help but notice that many of them were proudly toting the brand's leather and silver homage to a widely overlooked accessory; the shopping basket. Yes, really...

While they're very different from the quilted, leather handbags we've come to know and love from Chanel, they played a big part in setting the scene of the brand's AW14 catwalk extravaganza back in March which saw models teeter around a large scale supermarket packed wall-to-wall with real-life food, drink, cleaning products and household essentials. Well, Karl's never been one to do things by halves, has he?

The bags may not be the most practical of styles on offer - if they went mainstream, theft-levels would undoubtedly skyrocket overnight - but they look cool and surely, for something thats common territory is in your local Asda or Lidl, it's going to be relatively affordable...

Well, not exactly. Chanel has confirmed that one of these bad boys in its fullest size will set you back an eye-watering £7,190. They might turn heads but, for that price, we'd prefer to splash out on a couple of Chanel Boy bags instead - no matter how much style kudos one of the brand's baskets would earn us.

By Maxine Eggenberger