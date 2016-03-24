How To Wear The Maje M Bag (By A Fashion Editor Who Knows)

It's the hot new SS16 accessory the fash pack is obsessed with... introducing the Maje M Bag. InStyle's Fashion Editor Robyn Kotze been showing how she takes hers from boardroom to bar...

Team InStyle is obsessed with the new Maje M bag — another must-have from the cool Parisian brand.

It's a neat but wear-with-everything shape, with clean lines and a raw-edged, bohemian fringing. The best bit? It comes in seven colourways, and two suede and five leather finishes.

It's also mega versatile, and with endless different ways to wear – from clutch to cross body – it can be used for everything from boardroom to bar, and beyond.

Don't believe us? InStyle's Fashion Editor Robyn Kotze worked the chic piece into her own wardrobe for a busy day in the office – taking it from breakfast meetings to merchandise appointments, photo shoots and even evening drinks. Phew!

Her brief? A bag that she could 'take to every single appointment and show off' — and Maje's M Bag totally fitted the bill.

For her day with the chic accessory, Robyn styled up the tan suede M Bag as she prepared to dash across town. She explains: 'I love suede, absolutely obsessed with it. Loving the raw edge here and the tan colour looks perfect with a light denim'.

Next it was on to an appointment, where Robyn chose the red leather M Bag as it's 'smart but not too corporate. It's a great pop of colour and still fits in with my playful style'.

Finally, it was on to evening drinks, and an electic blue M Bag for a chic evening look. The result? 'Just when I thought the perfect it bag couldn't keep giving, it turns out it a great boardroom to bar bag,' Robyn explains.

We're sold.

Now check out how the rest of the InStyle team have been styling theirs...