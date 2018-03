Wondering how to work the print trend into your wardrobe? We've selected the best printed pieces and paired them up...

From Prada's postcard prints to the juicy fruity designs of Stella McCartney's SS11 collection, there's no exception that prints are a huge trend this season.

SHOP SUMMER PRINTS

So, we've selected some of the hottest prints about - for every budget - and showed you what to wear them with.

From fierce animal, pretty polka dots and delicious digital prints, we've got the best dresses, trousers and jackets that will really up your style!

PRINT PAIRS

Time to get some prints in your wardrobe!