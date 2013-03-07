Hot designer Sophie Hulme launches handbag range

Form an orderly queue at Selfridges, ladies, and prepare to part with your money for new It designer Sophie Hulme!

Sophie Hulme is a huge favourite at InStyle and we were mega-excited to hear about her new collection of gorgeous handbags, which launched at Selfridges Oxford Street and Selfridges.com last week.

The selection of leather and faux-fur bags starts at £225, and include Sophie’s unique signature metalwork detail. They come in a wide range of different sizes and textures, so you are bound to find something you love.

Exclusive to Selfridges is this nude leather tote, £490, one of next season’s hottest colours. The collection launched with an installation on the Contemporary Wall in Selfridges Accessories Hall, showcasing Sophie’s signature vintage charms, which will be on display until the end of London Fashion Week.

Be sure to get down there before they all sell out. Race you!

By Lauren Anderson