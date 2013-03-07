Hollywood’s rising stars hit Miu Miu bash!

Ashley Tisdale, Emma Roberts and Hailee Steinfeld were among the starlets dressed to the nines at the Miu Miu bash in Beverly Hills

Young Hollywood was out in full force last night at the Miu Miu party in LA. Hosted by Argentinian film director Lucrecia Martel at a private mansion in Beverly Hills, the bash premiered her film Muta before the likes of Emma Roberts, Camilla Belle and 14-year-old Hailee Steinfeld, who is the face of the fashion house’s autumn/winter campaign, all decked out in Miu Miu.

High School Musical’s Ashley Tisdale, who was looking cute as a button in a LWD by ASOS and berry-coloured platform sandals by Miu Miu, typified the energy of the party by tweeting her excitement ahead of her arrival.

But while the new kids on the block were totally on-trend, no one could beat the elegance of fashion veteran Diane Kruger, who modelled Miu Miu’s Forties-style frock, which came complete with embellished sleeves and a back slit.

By Maria Milano