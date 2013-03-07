Hollywood celebrates Versace for H&M collection!

Jessica Alba, Blake Lively, Chace Crawford and Emma Roberts were just some of the celebs rubbing shoulders with Donatella Versace to launch her new collection for H&M!

The Versace for H&M runway show and VIP bash in NYC was a veritable feast for the eyes, with Hollywood’s brightest stars modelling an array of looks from the collection, from the simplest, as seen on Jessica Alba, to the downright wacky (check out rapper Nicki Minaj!).

Fearless fashionistas also working prints included Emma Roberts in a strapless top and trouser combo and Kesha in a leopard jumpsuit. Offering a jolt of colour on the black carpet were Selma Blair and Mark Ronson in fuchsia and Chloe Moretz in bright yellow, and flaunting their figures in classic black and white were Jennifer Hudson, Sofia Coppola, Blake Lively, Zoe Kravitz, Linda Evangelista, Uma Thurman and the hunky Chace Crawford.

The party took place on a specially-designed building on the Hudson River in New York and boasted performances from Prince and Nicki Minaj.

Get ready to snap up the high street giant's latest designer collaboration in 300 stores worldwide and hm.com from 17 November.

By Maria Milano