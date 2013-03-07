H&M gets festival fabulous to support Fashion Against AIDS

Working the campsite like Kate Moss and Sienna Miller just got easier thanks to H&M's new range of glitzy festival fashion treats and quirky camping gear, which aim to promote safe sex among youths and raise money for AIDS projects.

What with their recent eco Garden Collection and this charity festival fashion range, Hennes are quickly becoming our favourite feel-good brand, especially with their show-stopping price points.

The range marks their third campaign against AIDS, with a generous 25% of the sales donated to youth HIV/AIDS awareness projects.

There’ll be no cause for quandary about what to wear to this year’s music fests thanks to the collection of slouchy tribal inspired styles and rough worked denim that will ensure you wouldn’t look out of place up on stage.

They really have thought of everything, with a super-stylish paisley sleeping bag and ultra diddy kit bag - that includes a stylish sleep-mask and flannel - completing the range. And we’re sure we’ll all be fighting for their red leopard print tent to make sure ours stands out from the crowd come summer.

The range will go in store on the 20th of May, so make sure you do your fashionable good turn of the season by picking up a happy camping treat – you may want to reserve camping outside the night before until next season when you’ll be able to have that must-have tent in tow!

By Hayley Spencer