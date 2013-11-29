H&M Ban Angora Production After Reports Of Animal Cruelty

The Swedish high-street retailer has stopped the production of all angora products following disturbing footage released by PETA

H&M have put a halt to using angora immediately, following reports by animal rights campaigners that rabbits in Chinese angora farms are being subjected to abuse.

Even though the high street store is confident the angora they use does not come from ill-treated animals, they have taken the precautionary measure to stop using the fabric.

Explaining their decision, the retailer released the following statement: 'H&M will immediately stop the production of all angora products until we have secured that our strict product policy is being followed. H&M doesnʼt accept that animals are treated badly. We only allow products made of angora rabbit hair from farms with good animal husbandry.'

The decision came after footage was made available by animal welfare group PETA, which showed fur being pulled from the skin of live rabbits in a pocess which is known as plucking.

'Plucking is not acceptable in accordance with our product policy, H&M said. 'We will now accelerate further inspections of our sub-suppliers to ensure compliance with our policy.'

Meanwhile, H&M is also offering full refunds to concerned customers who have bought angora products from them.

By Olivia Marks