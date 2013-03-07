High Street London Fashion Week presents: The Glammys!

This year's High Street Fashion week plays host to The Glammy Awards where you can vote for your favourite high street retailer and crown them a winner!

Hosted by T4 presenter and new IT girl Jameela Jamil at The Mayfair Hotel, the awards will see the likes of Dorothy Perkins, French Connection and Warehouse go head to head for the titles of Best A/W 10 Look, Perfect Plus Size, Power Window and more!

MORE FASHION NEWS

The winners will be announced on the 6 September when High Street Fashion Week officially kicks off, and after last years stunt of hosting a catwalk on the London underground, we expect this years events to be even more spectacular!

Voting for The Glammys is officially open to the public tomorrow on highstreetfashionweek.com so hurry! Voting closes on 3 September!

SEE A/W HIGH STREET COLLECTIONS

By Rachel Bassett