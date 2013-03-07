Hermes celebrates 20 years at Harrods!

Celebrating 20 years at the iconic London landmark Harrods, Hermes have brought out two new stunning silk scarves to be sold exclusively from a pop-up shop within the store where they’ll be hosting scarf-tying tutorials to help you discover new ways of wearing yours.
With the pop-up shop open until 2 January, it’s well worth a visit either mid-Christmas shop or in post-Christmas recovery mode to see the stunning range of silk scarves and revel in their beauty.
And plan your trip for either a Wednesday or a Friday afternoon and you’ll find yourself in the midst of a hands on tying session with an Hermes stylist.