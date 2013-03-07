Hermes celebrates 20 years at Harrods!

Head to Harrods and the Hermes pop-up shop to discover two new celebratory silk scarves and how to style them…

Celebrating 20 years at the iconic London landmark Harrods, Hermes have brought out two new stunning silk scarves to be sold exclusively from a pop-up shop within the store where they’ll be hosting scarf-tying tutorials to help you discover new ways of wearing yours.

With the pop-up shop open until 2 January, it’s well worth a visit either mid-Christmas shop or in post-Christmas recovery mode to see the stunning range of silk scarves and revel in their beauty.

And plan your trip for either a Wednesday or a Friday afternoon and you’ll find yourself in the midst of a hands on tying session with an Hermes stylist.