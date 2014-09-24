Here's Your Chance To Be The Face Of Marc By Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs is set to roll out its #CastMeMarc Instagram and Twitter campaigns for a second season. Selfie sticks at the ready...

Back in April, fashion history was made by the head honchos at Marc Jacobs after launching a first-of-its-kind campaign to find the new face for its diffusion line, Marc By Marc Jacobs, to go alongside its AW14 collection.

The brand asked its wide-eyed, pose perfecting followers to tweet or snap a shot of themselves with the hashtag #CastMeMarc and they'd instantly be in the running for the coveted role. And, after it's success, it's rolling out the hit campaign for a second time with the goal of finding the star to front its SS15 line.

Katie Hillier and Luella Bartley – joint creative directors of the brand – will be scouring social media for their new Marc by Marc face today through to September 26th, meaning the countdown is officially on. The winner will be flown to New York and will be the star of their own MBMJ shoot, shot by acclaimed fashion photographer David Sims. Now bad for first-timers, huh?

To get in on the action, simply snap yourself at your best angle(s) and post your shot on Instagram or Twitter with the all important hashtag, #CastMeMarc. It's as simple as that.

In the past, Marc Jacobs has enlisted the help of famous pals such as Victoria Beckham and Alice Dellal to front its rather offbeat campaigns, so the winner is set to be in very chic company.

The last competition saw a host of men and women of different ethnicity's make the cut. We recommend taking a look at the competition here before you get started to ensure you have the best chances of bagging the prize. We're rooting for you.

Selfie sticks at the ready, folks...

By Maxine Eggenberger